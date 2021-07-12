Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $952,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

