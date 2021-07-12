Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 5,832 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

