Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given a C$1.80 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on Questor Technology (CVE:QST) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Questor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

QST stock opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.85. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$49.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.92.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

