Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Quidel were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Quidel stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.