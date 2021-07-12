Ravencoin Classic Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $85,589.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,110.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,029.33 or 0.06128992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.88 or 0.01443305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00406171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00142887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.95 or 0.00628042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00417129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00320053 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

