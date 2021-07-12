Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lifted to Top Pick at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $215.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.09.

Raymond James stock opened at $132.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.49. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 128.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

