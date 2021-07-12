Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.82.

NYSE RJF opened at $132.02 on Monday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

