Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,874,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,314 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $299,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $85.86. 85,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,959. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

