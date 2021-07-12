Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IHS Markit (INFO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) recently:

7/8/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $121.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.46. 20,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.28. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

