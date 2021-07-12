Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CSX (CSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) recently:

7/12/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.67 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $20.67. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2021 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.67 to $38.33. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,462,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

