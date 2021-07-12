Redwood Investments LLC Makes New $655,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,008 shares of company stock valued at $73,153,064 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $232.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.24. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $245.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

