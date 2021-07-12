Redwood Investments LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 62,851 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,173 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,854,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

NYSE ASR opened at $188.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

