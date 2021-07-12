Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Purchased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Renaissance IPO ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA IPO traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $64.05. 76,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,532. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50.

