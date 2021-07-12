Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COCP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

COCP opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.24. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

