Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 78,887 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Select Energy Services worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 545,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 54,328 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.83.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.