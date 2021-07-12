Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $35.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $915.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.23. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

