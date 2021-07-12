Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

