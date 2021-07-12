Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 253,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108,857 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Knott David M increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 51,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGTX opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

