Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 618,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Inseego at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inseego by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

INSG opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.