Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) Director Sells $423,566.40 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 12,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $423,566.40.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 18,859 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $647,995.24.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.07. 184,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,567. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

