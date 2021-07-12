Repay Holdings Co. (NYSE:RPAY) CTO Sells $335,500.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NYSE:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk sold 13,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $335,500.00.

RPAY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 464,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,876. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

