Reviewing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Poshmark alerts:

This table compares Poshmark and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.54% 8.76% 4.73%

7.6% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Poshmark and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Baozun 0 2 3 0 2.60

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 56.98%. Baozun has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.13%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Baozun.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Baozun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 11.20 $16.84 million $1.25 31.02 Baozun $1.36 billion 1.90 $65.25 million $1.03 32.03

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baozun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baozun beats Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.