Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. 7,921 shares of the stock traded hands.

Get Certara alerts:

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.