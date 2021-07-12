Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.
RHUHF opened at $34.91 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62.
About Richelieu Hardware
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.