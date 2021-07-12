Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

RHUHF opened at $34.91 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.