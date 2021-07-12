Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$44.50 at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$29.55 and a 52 week high of C$43.61.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total transaction of C$1,736,139.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,153,962.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

