Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $16.04 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.04 or 0.00048598 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $67,350.92 and approximately $2,352.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00111866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00159284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,065.48 or 1.00182475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00960247 BTC.

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

