Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. 57,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

