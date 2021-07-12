Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,920 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,106 ($79.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,105.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

