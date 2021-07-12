Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 10,434 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $285,787.26.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $141,714.95.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32.

MSP traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,589. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 246.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 120.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 2.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 308,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

