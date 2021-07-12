Royal Bank of Canada Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $515.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $466.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.32.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $477.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.75. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $479.67.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
