Royal Bank of Canada Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $515.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $466.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $477.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.75. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $479.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.