Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $33,048,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2,211.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 375,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 483.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

