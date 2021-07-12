Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $6,317,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,647. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

