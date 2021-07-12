RPM International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $90.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.