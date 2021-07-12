SAFE2 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00112337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00160035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,089.95 or 1.00160543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.81 or 0.00961978 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

