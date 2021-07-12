Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Get Safestore alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safestore (SFSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.