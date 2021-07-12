Safran’s (SAFRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Societe Generale raised Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.50. Safran has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

