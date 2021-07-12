Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 190,976 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,990 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.49. 13,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

