Samlyn Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,575 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $27,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. 9,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,599. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

