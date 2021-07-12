Samlyn Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,652,410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.4% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $174,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.06. 535,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

