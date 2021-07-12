Samlyn Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 153.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises about 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $108,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $5,514,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. TD Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.19. 156,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

