Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $55.17 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 530,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,695,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $101.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.