Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $83.06 Million Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 367,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,056,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

SBNY stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,230. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.71.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

