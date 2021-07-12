Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 1,726,468 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,726,468 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.96% of Urban Outfitters worth $34,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,965. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.21.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

