SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €141.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.33 ($156.86).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €124.72 ($146.73) on Thursday. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is €116.44.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.