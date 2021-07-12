Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,701 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 13.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $31,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. 2,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,482. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.