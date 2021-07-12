Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

