Science Group (LON:SAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $428.50

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 428.50 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 60652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.23).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Science Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.17. The stock has a market cap of £169.08 million and a PE ratio of 23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

