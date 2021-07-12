Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at $4,386,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at $8,772,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth $7,121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOAU opened at $10.12 on Monday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

