Scotiabank Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$31.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.06% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSE TRQ traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$21.37. 60,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,223. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
