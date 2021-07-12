Scotiabank Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$31.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE TRQ traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$21.37. 60,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,223. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

