Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 22,333 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09.

NYSE ROKU traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $433.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,280. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.15 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

